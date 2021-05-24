LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Country music fans have more opportunities to see Luke Bryan in Las Vegas.
The musician announced three more show dates to residency at Resorts World.
Bryan will now perform in Las Vegas February 11-12, 16, 18-19, 20, 23, and 25-26.
Tickets for all nine show dates go on sale Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m.
Bryan joins fellow headliners Celine Dion and Katy Perry in adding additional dates to their engagements due to high demand.
