LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Due to popular demand, Mexican singer Luis Miguel has added a fourth date to his limited engagement over Mexican Independence Day Weekend on Thursday, Sept. 12 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
A limited number of tickets are still available for the three previously announced shows scheduled for September 13, 15 and 16.
Throughout his exceptional 37-year career, Luis Miguel has released 33 albums, many of which have reached gold, platinum and diamond status. He has sold over 100 million albums all over the world, has a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, and is a 6-time Grammy winner and 6-time Latin Grammy winner. The International Press Association in Las Vegas has honored him with their most prestigious award—The Galardón Diamante.
Ticket prices range from $75 to $350 and go on sale Saturday, June 22 at ticketmaster.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.