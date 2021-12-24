LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans headed to Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 26 for the Raiders' game against the rival Broncos will be treated to a pregame performance from music icon Dionne Warwick.
Warwick is a longtime Raiders fan and performed the national anthem for the team in 1991.
“I believe the one person who was as big a Raiders fan as me was Jim Garner,” Warwick said in a media release. “I am definitely Ms. Raider Nation.”
In 1974, Warwick reached the top of the charts for the first time with "Then Came You," which she recorded with the Spinners. In 1968, she made history as the first African-American woman to perform for Queen Elizabeth II in England.
Winner of 14 Grammy Awards, her other hit songs include "Do You Know the Way to San Jose", "Anyone Who Had a Heart" and "Walk On By".
Fans are encouraged to be inside Allegiant Stadium by 12:15 p.m. to ensure not missing out on any of Warwick's performance.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m.
