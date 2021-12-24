LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The murder-mystery dinner show Marriage Can Be Murder returns for one week straight, their first production in two years.
Producers Jayne and Eric Post said they are excited to perform at The Orleans inside The Venue starting Dec. 26 through Jan. 2.
They started in Las Vegas 22 years ago at the Showboat. For 12 years, they performed seven nights a week. When the pandemic hit, they turned to side jobs.
Jayne Post hosted events at different casinos and has been a tournament hostess for 19 years with MGM Resorts properties. Eric Post's side jobs included flooring, security work and some editing and film work.
They've had some pop-up shows and went virtual briefly, but Eric Post said it was hard getting people to pay enough to make it feasible.
Jayne Post said they still had fun with it.
“We killed someone with a murder hornet through a Roomba that was delivered through Amazon cause I had to kill people so we killed them virtually so it was great," she said.
They put in a lot of work and although they're happy to be back for a week, they won't get ahead of themselves.
"I’m so excited, but I’m retraining myself because it’s just one week for right now and then we’ll see where it goes but once we find out whatever we need to find out I am going to be like a fire cracker just popping off," Jayne Post said.
Both said want to provide attendees an interactive night to laugh.
"The individuals, the people that come visit us sometimes they’re more interesting and more amazing than the team that we have so we try to highlight them and I think people love that like feeling like they’re the stars,” she said.
Eric Post said he is grateful for the team that's stuck with them.
“Most my people have worked with me for over 10 years. And they’re loyal and I haven’t been able to give them much work in the last two years and for them to still be with me on that part it makes me very proud," he said.
Tickets for the show that starts Sunday can be found here.
