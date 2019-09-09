LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Country band Little Big Town is bring their southern flair to the Las Vegas Strip when they perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 26, 2020.
GRAMMY Award-winning vocal group Little Big Town have announced the release of their ninth studio album Nightfall, and accompanying headline tour, The Nightfall Tour.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. and start at $49. They can be purchased here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.