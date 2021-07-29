LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Reality television star and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump is set to open a second eatery on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to a news release, Vanderpump will open Vanderpump à Paris at the Paris Las Vegas this winter.
Caesars Entertainment says that similar to Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, Vanderpump à Paris will feature "delectable dishes, whimsical and unique cocktails, and a lush, elaborate atmosphere with eclectic, Parisian-inspired design details."
“We are so excited to be expanding in Las Vegas, and Vanderpump à Paris has been a passion project of ours for a long time. Vanderpump Cocktail Garden has been such a huge success and working with Caesars has been a wonderful experience; we can’t wait to bring another concept to life under their umbrella,” said Lisa Vanderpump. “After living in France for many years, it has been such an incredible journey to make our ideas a reality and, working with our extraordinary design partner Nick Alain, we have created a design unlike anything we’ve ever seen, with epic visual statements – it is our hope to bring the stunning visuals of Paris into the heart of Las Vegas. The food will be sexy and delicious, the cocktails exquisite and unique, and the overall experience will be one that is unforgettable! It’s really been a labor of love and we can’t wait to share it with you.”
