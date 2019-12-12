We now have a look at Lin-Manuel Miranda bringing one of his Broadway hits to the big screen.
The first trailer for "In the Heights" debuted Thursday, and it's a major production.
The film tells the story of a mostly Hispanic neighborhood in New York City and centers around bodega owner Usnavi, played by Anthony Ramos.
It also stars Corey Hawkins, Marc Anthony, Jimmy Smits, Melissa Barrera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Dascha Polanco and Stephanie Beatriz and is directed by Jon M. Chu of "Crazy Rich Asians" fame.
Judging by the trailer, the movie sticks close to the Tony-winning musical on which it is based.
The success of "In the Heights" on the Great White Way was a precursor to Miranda's mega-successful "Hamilton."
The Warner Bros. adaptation of "In the Heights" is scheduled to hit theaters next summer. Warner Bros. is owned by CNN's parent company.
