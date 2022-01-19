LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An exhibit opening at Nevada Humanities in February will highlight the history of YESCO in Las Vegas.
“Lighting Up Las Vegas: YESCO Marks a Glittering Century” will open Feb. 3, according to the program. The exhibit will be on display virtually indefinitely on nevadahumanities.org.
The exhibition features historic photographs, images of neon signs and sign designs with information about the people and places that share this vibrant history, they said.
Young Electric Sign Company (YESCO), founded in 1920, has played a significant role in creating Las Vegas’ reputation as a city of neon. From its early use of neon on Fremont Street in the 1930s, to the Strip “spectaculars” of the 1950s and 1960s, to the cutting-edge technologies of today, YESCO has helped mold the image of Las Vegas as it is understood around the world. Its iconic signs have come to be recognized as works of art and their significance transcends their function as mere advertisements.
The exhibit is in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and The Neon Museum.
The exhibit will be open to the public by appointment only at the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 South 1st St., #190 through March 23.
An in-person reception will be on Wednesday, March 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. An exhibition discussion featuring Kelli Luchas, archivist for LVCVA and Randy Cheung and Emily Feller from the Neon Museum, will be in the Art Square Garden courtyard at 6 p.m. and Facebook Live.
Space is limited and masks will be required regardless of vaccination status.
