LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay will reopen Friday, Feb. 11, the company announced.
The club closed nearly two years ago, and has been in Las Vegas since 2013.
General admission costs $20 for women and $30 for men, with an exception for special events, they said.
VIP bottle service and table reservations will also be available.
For table reservations, click here.
