LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The daily lineup for Life Is Beautiful was released Wednesday.

The downtown music and arts festival will be headlined by the likes of Tame Impala, Green Day and Billie Eilish.

The event is set for Sept. 17-19.

See the full list below:

Pre-registration closes Friday 4/16 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

