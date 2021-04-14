LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The daily lineup for Life Is Beautiful was released Wednesday.
The downtown music and arts festival will be headlined by the likes of Tame Impala, Green Day and Billie Eilish.
The event is set for Sept. 17-19.
See the full list below:
Daily lineups are OUT NOW! ⚡️⚡️Pre-register for Single-Day tickets today. You *MUST* pre-register to be awarded a ticket. Pre-registration closes Friday 4/16 at 6pm PT. Don’t miss out on your last chance to attend #LifeisBeautiful2021 https://t.co/a3GCJz1yGu pic.twitter.com/ljEAiJiK4g— Life is Beautiful (@lifeisbeautiful) April 14, 2021
Pre-registration closes Friday 4/16 at 6 p.m.
