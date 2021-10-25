LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A snow party is coming to Lee Canyon!
The 5th annual, aprés-ski-themed "Pray for Snow" party is returning Nov. 20.
For the first time ever, Play Forever Photography Showcase will feature the work of eight finalists in the Play Forever Photography Contest. Two Grand prize winners will take home $500 and have their work featured in Hillside Lodge. Other finalists will also receive prizes.
There will be food trucks, beverages and live music from Rein Garcia.
Attendees are encouraged to bring gently used, or new coats and new socks to donate to Lee Canyon’s Spread the Warmth Coat Drive. The drive goes towards Project 150, the charity focused on providing basic need to homeless, displaced and disadvantage high school students.
Pray for Snow is an all-ages, family-friendly event that’s free to attend.
For information, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.
