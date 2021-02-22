LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Latin music superstar Maluma is making a stop in Las Vegas during his new world tour.
Maluma will perform his biggest hits during his Papa Juancho World Tour 2021 at Mandalay Bay's Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Maluma says his concert will be full of surprises and lots of new music off his last two albums.
He's created new music with former Vegas headliner Jennifer Lopez and the two will star in their upcoming film, "Marry Me."
Tickets for his Vegas concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.