Maluma will bring his world tour to Las Vegas on Sept. 4, 2021.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Latin music superstar Maluma is making a stop in Las Vegas during his new world tour.

Maluma will perform his biggest hits during his Papa Juancho World Tour 2021 at Mandalay Bay's Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Maluma says his concert will be full of surprises and lots of new music off his last two albums.

He's created new music with former Vegas headliner Jennifer Lopez and the two will star in their upcoming film, "Marry Me."

Tickets for his Vegas concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them by clicking here.

