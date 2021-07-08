LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Many people have attempted and failed art projects they've seen online, but a local studio wants to give you the tools you need to be successful.
Pinspiration in Henderson opened during the pandemic. Owner Leslie Elton said there are many projects people can do, including candle making, portraits, and splatter painting.
Elton said she has seen people of all ages and expert levels come and enjoy the art spot, which she said is especially needed after months of the pandemic.
"It's crafty fun for everyone," Elton said. "It's exciting to see your friends faces again. You get to sit down next to them and enjoy a class of wine and be creative."
No reservations are not required to make a craft. It is located at 10575 S. Eastern Ave. Visit https://www.pinspiration.com/locations/henderson/ for more information.
