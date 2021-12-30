LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While Las Vegas might not have rung in 2021 with its usual massive fireworks show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city will welcome 2022 with fireworks on the Strip.
Officials announced Thursday that they will announce full details for "America's Party 2022" on Dec. 16.
According to a news release, this year's fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip will include one additional location: Resorts World.
The release notes that fireworks will be launched from eight Las Vegas Strip rooftops:
Those locations include (from the south, heading north):
- MGM Grand
- Aria
- Planet Hollywood
- Caesars Palace
- Treasure Island (TI)
- The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
- Resorts World Las Vegas
- The STRAT
The LVCVA provided the additional events happening on New Year's:
The Entertainment Capital of the World routinely rings in the New Year with performances by today’s most popular acts.
Multitalented entertainer Usher is back for a year-end installment of his residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Pop/rock band Maroon 5 rings in 2022, marking the band’s tenth New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas. Fans can enjoy the rockers’ hits at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ expansive yet intimate music venue, The Chelsea.
In addition to fantastic views for the fireworks show, revelers at Drai’s Nightclub inside The Cromwell Las Vegas can also enjoy an electrifying performance by hip-hop icon Rick Ross this NYE.
Fremont Street Experience is turning the clock back for its NYE party, as the Downtown Las Vegas attraction’s ’80s & ’90s Dance Party Celebration features performances by Vanilla Ice, Village People, Bobby Brown, Tone Loc and A Flock of Seagulls.
“Jump” to it and ring in the New Year at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth returns to his House of Blues Las Vegas residency NYE.
Soulful showman Bruno Mars is sure to bring some extra “24K Magic” to Dolby Live at Park MGM this New Year’s Eve, as the pop star is back for another installment of his resident show.
Hear pop star Katy Perry “Roar” as she takes the stage for her brand-new residency at Resorts World Theatre, opening just days before the countdown to 2022 at Resorts World Las Vegas. Catch her New Year’s Eve performance at the Strip’s newest resort.
South Point Hotel & Casino has three separate celebrations to take part in this New Year’s Eve, with live entertainment supplied by Frankie Moreno, The Spazmatics and Donny Edwards.
Broadway fans can close out 2021 with an evening at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Kristin Chenoweth will spend NYE singing songs from her latest For the Girls album—and is sure to dazzle on the Reynolds Hall stage.
Ring in the New Year with one of the most beloved bands of the ’80s, as The Go-Go’s play The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for NYE.
Countdown to 2022 with Lizzo, as the GRAMMY Award-winning diva is bringing her chart-topping tunes to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The sparkling-new resort also features a performance by Kehlani at Money, Baby! this New Year’s Eve.
World-Class DJ Sets
As many of the world’s most recognized DJs are resident Las Vegas performers, it’s no surprise that the biggest party of the year is marked by a long list of headlining DJ performances.
Downtown Las Vegas hot spot DISCOPUSSY, located in the Fremont Street Entertainment District, puts on a NYE party complete with DJ sets by Gettoblaster, Codes, and Franklyn Watts.
Hakkasan Nightclub caps off 2021 with a performance by Black Coffee, as the GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer returns to the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino megaclub.
New Year’s Eve is all about building the hype to that final countdown—and if anyone knows how to do just that, it’s Lil Jon. Find the iconic DJ and rapper behind the booth at JEWEL Nightclub inside ARIA Resort & Casino.
Australian house music DJ and producer Fisher is back for Marquee Nightclub’s final night of 2021 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The Strip resort also features performances by The 442’s at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails and DJ Blaze at CliQue Lounge.
Steve Aoki is back at OMNIA Nightclub, supplying the soundtrack for the Caesars Palace Las Vegas nightclub’s New Year’s Eve celebration.
Clubgoers can enjoy a performance by rapper O.T. Genasis at TAO Nightclub, as the recording artist headlines the nightspot’s NYE celebration at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.
Multi-platinum DJ duo The Chainsmokers say farewell to 2021 with a set at XS Nightclub. Revelers can dance the night away to their poppy EDM beats at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas poolside nightspot.
The Strip’s newest resort brings back its resident headlining DJ to close out 2021, as Zedd plays Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas this NYE.
Elevated Soirées
The previously mentioned fireworks show will light up the night sky at midnight—and many venues with a view are putting on celebrations that offer much more than a fantastic vantage point.
Toast to 2022 atop Circa Las Vegas, the tallest building in Downtown Las Vegas, at Legacy Club’s Sky High New Year’s Eve Celebration. Guests can sip on specialty cocktails, warm up by the fire pits (reservations available) and enjoy ideal views of the fireworks show when the clock strikes midnight.
The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas overlooks the center of the Strip, making it a perfect spot to watch the fireworks display. Before watching the night sky come alive, cozy up to a fire pit (reservations available) and enjoy a tasty festive beverage. The strip resort also offers revelers at The Chandelier’s NYE party access to the midnight show.
The Hard Rock Café Las Vegas offers dazzling, center-Strip views of the midnight fireworks at its NYE Party, complete with a live band, DJ music, small bites and a Champagne toast.
Say goodbye to 2021 at House of Blues’ Foundation Room, where you can make that midnight toast 63 floors above the Strip at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. The venue offers general admission, as well as bottle and table packages, for its New Year’s Eve celebration.
The Plaza Hotel & Casino is offering hotel guests tickets to an exclusive, rooftop fireworks viewing party. The Downtown hotel also offers diners at Oscar’s steakhouse a unique vantage point from its iconic glass dome.
The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod is putting one truly elevated celebration in its SkyPod, offering partygoers incredible views of the Las Vegas Valley at its NYE party. Revelers can watch the night sky ignite from over 100 stories in the air, atop the tallest observation tower in the United States.
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is offering guests two opportunities to view the midnight fireworks in style, with themed parties taking place at its Prestige Club Lounges inside its two main resort towers. A Vintage Hollywood soiree is planned for The Venetian, while the Palazzo puts on a ’70s Disco party.
Kiss 2021 goodbye at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, where guests can take in center-Strip views of the fireworks show from its 23rd-floor SkyBar. With floor-to-ceiling windows, the midnight display will illuminate its Roaring Twenties Cocktail Party.
Fabulous Fêtes
Whether you’re looking for live music or a DJ set, early celebrations or ones that last all night long, there’s a NYE celebration for everyone in Las Vegas.
Whether you’re catching ABSINTHE’s New Year’s Eve performance or not, the spectacular production at Caesars Palace Las Vegas is opening its Green Fairy Garden following the evening’s 10 p.m. performance. Situated center-Strip, the venue’s celebration is complete with a DJ and bar.
Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The LINQ Promenade puts on a 2000s-themed soiree, as The Y2K NYE Party will feature hits from the era in addition to a Champagne toast (and balloon drop) at midnight.
Perched at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Miracle Mile Shops entrance, Cabo Wabo Cantina’s celebration includes the venue’s unobstructed views of the dazzling fireworks show.
Visitors can soar into 2022 at FlyOver, an immersive flight ride experience offering unlimited rides for its NYE celebration. Guests can explore the Wild West or the Icelandic countryside before watching the midnight fireworks at this center-Strip attraction.
Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que puts on a country countdown to 2022, complete with live music and epic views of the night’s fireworks from its patio at Treasure Island – TI Hotel & Casino.
Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas starts the party early, celebrating NYE when the clock strikes midnight in Munich, Germany (3 p.m. PST). The celebration is complete with a balloon drop, keg tapping, and appearances from Las Vegas performers.
Icebar and Minus 5 offer a unique way to ring in 2022, as the ice attractions offer Champagne toasts every hour to mark the New Year around the globe. Start with Pakistan at 11 a.m. or stop by for your hometown’s countdown!
The Mob Museum rings in 2022 in true Roaring Twenties fashion with its New Year’s Eve Party in the Underground. Taking place in the museum’s speakeasy and distillery, the celebration promises Prohibition-inspired cocktails, live jazz and cabaret entertainment.
An immersive and sensory experience, Playa Playground at AREA15 is a Burning Man-inspired celebration featuring five playa-style “Sound Camps,” six art-car stages, interactive art installations, food trucks, games, carnival rides and more.
All PT’s Taverns locations will host New Year’s Eve parties complete with Champagne toasts and party favors. Revelers can also take advantage of fantastic happy hour specials (5-7 p.m. and midnight-2 a.m.) and delightful menu items.
The New Year’s Eve Casino Party at Rampart Casino’s Round Bar features New York City and Las Vegas midnight countdowns, a Champagne toast, music supplied by a DJ, and more.
Celebrate the Irish New Year at Rí Rá Irish Pub, where the countdown to 4 p.m.—midnight in the Emerald Isle—gets the party started. The pub, located at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, also features live music and an American countdown (at 9 p.m.) for its NYE revelry.
SAHARA Las Vegas rings in 2022 with a resort-wide celebration featuring live music, Instagram-worthy moments, views of the Strip fireworks from SAHARA’s Azilo Ultra Pool, and much more.
Silverton Hotel & Casino is putting on a Skip the Strip celebration this New Year’s Eve complete with a DJ Dance Party.
Join the party and raise a glass in Las Vegas this New Year’s Eve! Visit www.VisitLasVegas.com for more information on everything the destination has to offer.
