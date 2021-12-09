LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While Las Vegas might not have rung in 2021 with its usual massive fireworks show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city will welcome 2022 with fireworks on the Strip.
Officials announced Thursday that they will announce full details for "America's Party 2022" on Dec. 16.
According to a news release, this year's fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip will include one additional location: Resorts World.
The release notes that fireworks will be launched from eight Las Vegas Strip rooftops:
Those locations include (from the south, heading north):
- MGM Grand
- Aria
- Planet Hollywood
- Caesars Palace
- Treasure Island (TI)
- The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
- Resorts World Las Vegas
- The STRAT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.