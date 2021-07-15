LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip says it served up the "most expensive steak ever sold."
According to a post from Wally's at Resorts World, the eatery served up a $20,000, 200-day dry-aged Porterhouse steak.
The eatery posted that the "super-exclusive" meat came from Fleishers Craft Butchery.
Wally's noted that it is offering the ribeye, available in 50-60oz cuts, in very limited supply for $1,000 each.
