LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Strip illusionist Criss Angel announced on Tuesday that he is opening an eatery in rural Nevada.
According to a news release, Angel and his partners, brother Costa Sarantakos and pizza master Mike Baram, will soon transform a restaurant in Overton, Nevada into a new fast-casual restaurant named Cablp – Criss Angel’s breakfast, lunch & pizza.
“My family and I fell in love with the area when we took our son, Johnny Crisstopher, dirt biking nearby,” said Angel. “The more time we spent there, the more we got to know the town and the amazing people. When the opportunity came to invest in the community with this restaurant, we jumped at it.”
According to the release, the Sugars Home Plate restaurant will soon begin a transformation into Angel’s new vision featuring a sit-down option, walkup window and to-go service from your car.
Cablp will also evolve periodically into the “The Magic Room” featuring entertainment provided by Criss & Friends, the release notes.
The restaurant will also feature a “Free Meal Outreach” program benefiting underprivileged and pediatric cancer families. Cablp will also be part of the “Earn & Learn” youth job program.
Cablp, which is pronounced Ca-blip, is the first step in a master vision Criss has for the area, the release states.
“I’m so excited to open the first piece of what will be a much larger experience benefiting the community -- Criss Angel’s Escape Camp Adventures -- which will be located on acres of land I purchased this year,” said Angel.
Situated at the start of Logandale trails, Criss Angel’s Escape Camp will give families going through the most challenging times a beautiful escape to camp, ride and eat for free.
Angel is planning to open phase one in July, according to the release. Cablp is located at 309 S Moapa Valley Blvd., Overton, NV 89156.
Once opened, please call 702-397-8084 for restaurant information.
