LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Sunday, Bugsy Siegel would have been 115 years old.
To celebrate, the Flamingo hotel-casino is honoring the late mobster in a special way. MORE’s Mike Davis visited Bugsy and Meyer’s steakhouse at the Flamingo.
Bugsy was a driving force behind the development of the Las Vegas Strip and the Flamingo.
Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel and business partner Meyer Lansky famously opened Flamingo Las Vegas back in 1946 with the intention of bringing Hollywood glam to the desert.
