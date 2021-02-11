LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas singer Rockie Brown has released a new single after garnering much success off her last song.
Brown's new song is titled, "Last Laugh," which she says is about relationships.
"It is my latest song with the Futuristic, which I'm stoked about. He's been someone I've followed over the years, and like when this collaboration came around, I couldn't believe that he agreed to sing on my song," Brown said. "I love it! I love the energy and the dynamic he brings to the song. It just makes it more exciting."
Brown's last single, "Soul Sister Retribution" got more than a million streams, which she says she's so thankful for.
"That was quite a goal and an achievement, especially for that song, because it is such an important song for me. It's about female empowerment," Brown said.
Brown says she's planning on releasing a song every month this year.
For now, you can stream and download "Last Laugh" on all platforms. You can also visit her web site rockiebrown.com for more music and information.
