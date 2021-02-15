LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas singer Ashlie Amber is creating a name for herself in the music industry.
The singer/songwriter just released her new single, "Fight with You."
It's a song about fighting and then making up with your partner.
"As long as it's not physical or anything like that. To bicker and to challenge each other I think is really important to keep that passion and fire alive," Amber said.
She describes her style of music as "country vogue."
"Country Vogue is country. Like my music, we're using live instrumentation. We're using Nashville musicians and Nashville songwriters, but its also got a little bit of pop. Its got a little bit of R&B. Its got a little bit of me, and it's also very fashion." Amber said.
You can download Ashlie Amber's new single "Fight with You" now on all streaming platforms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.