LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three Square Food Bank is bringing back Las Vegas Restaurant Week for its 14th year this summer. The 12-day event will return June 7-18.
There will be several changes to the event including:
- Three Square will not collect $4-6 of every meal sold from participating restaurants
- New take-out component will be available, in addition to traditional dine-in option
- Participating restaurants will have the option of creating the traditional three-course menu, a specialty menu, and/or a take-out menu
A website providing a list of participating restaurants and menus will launch about two weeks before Las Vegas Restaurant Week begins.
Restaurants interested in joining should contact Three Square’s Will Edwards at 702.909.5519 or wedwards@threesquare.org.
The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic and so Three Square could focus their attention on emergency food distribution.
