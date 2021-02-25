LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota did something that put smiles on a local family.
Through his Motiv8 Foundation, he partnered with Truman Orthodontics in Henderson and the Ronald McDonald House of Las Vegas to provide complete dental care to two brothers named Jacob and Joshua Harmon, ages 8 and 11.
The boys who were in a bad car accident last year and spent time at Ronald McDonald house to recover.
"Joshua after being involved in a serious auto accident, has spent much of the year in rehabilitation and recovery and despite all of that, he still maintained a high G.P.A. and found ways to make a difference in the life of others," Mariota tells MORE. "I'd like to wish him the best this school year and when he gets back on the football field. Jacob is also a good student and loves to sing and dance. Much like Joshua, he finds great joy in helping others and his favorite sport is soccer. This gift and partnership exemplify in Motiv8's in helping youth who are in challenging environments. It is our help that by helping these youth, it will in turn help them with their future success."
Mariota also signed some hats and footballs for the boys and their family as well as the staff at Truman Orthodontics.
