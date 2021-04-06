LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new Las Vegas production is holding auditions for a rock tribute show opening this summer.
According to a news release, the production is hosting auditions this Thursday, April 8 starting at 3:30 p.m. at SIR Studios, 4545 Cameron Street.
The production is looking for tribute artists as follows:
- Amy Winehouse
- Janis Joplin
- Jim Morrison
- Jimi Hendrix*
- Kurt Cobain*
- Robert Johnson*
*Those auditioning for Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain and Robert Johnson must play guitar.
Applicants must sound and look the part, the release notes. Please send photos and video links to Erik@erikhimelmusic.com for consideration.
No additional information was provided.
