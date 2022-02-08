LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) - In honor of National Pizza Day, Bonanno’s New York Pizza Kitchen is giving back to the community by partnering with The Shade Tree.
For every whole pie purchased at their Las Vegas Valley location, near Craig Road and the 95, the pizza joint will donate a pizza pie to throw a pizza party for the clients and children at The Shade Tree.
The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m on February 9.
“The Shade Tree is a truly incredible organization serving the Las Vegas community. To thank them for their services, we want to shine some light during these dark times for the clients and children by throwing them an epic pizza party that will hopefully put a smile on their faces,” Robb Bonanno, Executive Vice President of Fifth Avenue Restaurant Group explains.
