LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Philharmonic returns to the Smith Center on Saturday, October 23rd.
This will be the first performance for the orchestra since March of 2020.
Music director, Donato Cabrera has created a season full of dynamic works including all of Beethoven’s Symphonies interwoven with contemporary works by female composers including Joan Tower, Anna Clyne, Gabriela Lena Frank, Missy Mazzoli, Jessie Montgomery and Carolyn Shaw.
Tickets are on sale now at Las Vegas Philharmonic
