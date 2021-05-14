LAS VEGAS (FOX5) The future sounds bright when we know the Las Vegas Philharmonic will be performing soon at the Smith Center. On Friday, Michel Madole joined MORE to tell us, the Philharmonic will be back on stage this fall.
A fundraising event is being held this month online. Michele said the Las Vegas Philharmonic is hosting an online auction to support education programs and return to the concert stage. The auction runs May 10 – 23 online www.lvphil.org
The auction leads into a premiere fundraising broadcast event, The Future Sounds Bright, on May 28, 29 and 30.
The program will feature exclusive performances and a look at the LV Phil’s rich history in Las Vegas providing music, culture, and education.
