LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Philharmonic will soon return to stage for the first time since its last live performance in March 2020.
The upcoming 23rd season will hold monthly performances from November through May 2022 and features "dynamic works" including Beethoven's Symphonies as well as more contemporary works, the Philharmonic announced on Wednesday.
"As it became apparent that we would finally be able to return to The Smith Center in the fall, I began planning a season of music that would acknowledge what we missed, but also look to the future,” said Music Director Donato Cabrera.
The December performance titled "Very Vegas Holiday" will include local entertainers including Composers Showcase founder Keith Thompson and vocal illuminati including Travis Cloer, Clint Holmes, Michelle Johnson and Vita Corimbi.
The May 2022 performance will include a world premier of an orchestral work by Juan Pablo Contreras the the Philharmonic described as "shining a light on our Mexican-American communities."
All 2021-22 performances are scheduled on Saturdays:
- November 20, 2021 - Beethoven Triple Concerto
- December 4, 2021 - Very Vegas Holiday (two performances)
- January 15, 2022 - Beethoven No. 6 & 8 and Carolyn Shaw
- February 12, 2022 - Beethoven No. 4 & 5 and Jessie Montgomery
- March 19, 2022 - Beethoven No. 3 and Lena Frank
- April 16, 2022 - Beethoven No. 2 & 7 and Anna Clyne
- May 7, 2022 - Contreras Premiere & Beethoven No. 9 Finale
Call 702-432-2008 or visit www.lvphil.org for more information about performances, tickets and subscriptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.