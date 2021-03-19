LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In time for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, which typically draws thousands of tourists to Las Vegas to wager on the games, McCarran International Airport has opened a basketball-themed shot bar.
Located in Terminal 1 Baggage Claim, the airport says the pop-up location features 7 different spirits, including Fireball Whiskey and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.
Welcome Basketball Fans! Get in on the hoopla at the "Shot Bar" in Terminal 1 Baggage Claim. This pop-up location features 7 different spirits, including SkrewBALL Peanut Butter Whiskey and FireBALL. 🏀🥃🏀🥃🏀🥃🏀🥃🏀 🥃🏀🥃🏀🥃🏀 pic.twitter.com/yllG1DlSC6— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) March 18, 2021
The booth features a sign with rules of the game, saying that guests can make a toast to their favorite team and down the shot, but then put their mask back on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.