LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A local Las Vegas man and FOX5 photographer has landed a role in the new comedy film, "Ballbuster" distributed by Indican Pictures.
Chris "Boze" Anguay is literally baring it all when he took on the role as an adult basketball player dressed as a dancing baby in a diaper in the film that stars Jerry O'Connell and Las Vegas comedian Luenell.
Anguay says he took the role 2 years ago as something fun to show his kids having no idea he would be dressed in that ensemble.
He says, "How embarrassing! When I was asked to do the film, they said, 'We want you to do your pop-lock dance move. That's what you're known for.' I was like, hey I'm down. My kids will be cool. They be like, 'That's cool! That's dad on TV.' But then when I read the script that I'll only be in a diaper, I couldn't back down, and as you can see, it went well."
Anguay says it was a fun time making the movie that's about an entitled basketball star who is forced during suspension to tour with a dismal charity league.
Anguay says he was starstruck acting alongside some big Hollywood talent. He says, "It was awesome! Luenell steals the show! She plays a bus driver. I don't want to give anything away, but she's awesome."
You can see Anguay and the rest of the cast showcase their talent when "Ballbuster" is released for streaming on Aug. 4.
