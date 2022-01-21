LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for a unique way to celebrate Valentine's Day with your significant other? A Las Vegas kayaking and hiking tour operator is offering special tours for Valentine's Day.
According to a news release, Evolution Expeditions will offer couples’ photo opportunities and complimentary chocolates on its Valentine’s weekend kayaking tours on Feb. 12-13.
As part of the adventures, Evolution Expeditions says couples can spend time soaking in natural hot spring pools and a sauna cave during the Kayak Hoover Dam & Hot Springs Hike Tour or relax on a serene private beach accessible only by kayak during the Kayak Emerald Cave Tour.
The tours are led by expert guides and include a catered lunch, bottled water, juice and snacks, the release says.
The Valentine's Day tour itineraries also feature built-in time for photo opportunities inside the Instagram-worthy Emerald Cave and by other scenic locations along the Colorado River, the company notes.
For more information, visit: evolutionexpeditions.com.
