LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Planning a trip to Las Vegas this fall? You're not alone. According to Tripadvisor, "Sin City" will be the #1 most popular travel destination this fall.
According to the company, more than half (54%) of Americans report planning to travel this fall, between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30. "This is down 13% from the chronically-busiest summer travel season, but notably up 4% from this past spring, and 10% higher than the number of people globally traveling this fall," Tripadvisor said in a release.
Although during the pandemic travelers preferred outdoor and nature destinations to avoid crowded tourist spots, the focus is gradually shifting back towards cities. The company says cities make up half of the top 10 most popular destinations this fall.
Based on Tripadviser site traffic, Las Vegas will be the #1 most popular destination this fall from now through November.
The most popular fall getaways, according to Tripadvisor, are listed below:
- Las Vegas, Nev.
- New York City, N.Y.
- Orlando, Fla.
- Myrtle Beach, S.C.
- Ocean City, Md.
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Nashville, Tenn.
- Chicago, Ill.
- Miami Beach, Fla.
- Virginia Beach, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.