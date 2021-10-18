LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas independent artist Sebastian Reynoso has guest DJ'd at the artist compound at Coachella for artists like Diplo and Katy Perry.
At just 13-years-old, he just released a new album and is performing at the Havana Room inside the Tropicana on Friday, October 29th.
