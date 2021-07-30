LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas performance venues such as The Laugh Factory are preparing once again to welcome masked audiences, and bet that tourists will keep coming despite the latest pandemic pivot.
Headliners such as Jon Lovitz and Jamie Kennedy launched shows once all restrictions were lifted. Other productions and performers booked concerts and events late summer, fall and into 2021 as full audience capacity was allowed to return.
"I haven't done a show yet where the whole audience has masks on," Lovitz said. "I'll just assume every joke is killing it and they love every joke."
"How grateful the audience is when you come out: they're just happy you're here," said Jamie Kennedy. "Comedians are happy, we are getting to do what we love to do."
He said it had been almost two years since he performed regularly.
Venues across Las Vegas are allowed to operate at full capacity with audience members masked.
"That was a big relief," Harry Basil of The Laugh Factory said. The Laugh Factory was subject to strict requirements last fall and winter with capacity capped at a few dozen people at times.
Capacities loosened as more people got the vaccine.
"Weeks ago, we had masks on, people were coming out and having a good time. We have plenty of masks if someone forgot theirs," Basil said.
Kennedy will perform through August and Lovitz will perform through September. For more information, click here.
