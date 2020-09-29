LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Longtime Las Vegas haunted house attractions Asylum and Hotel Fear will return to the Meadows Mall for its twenty-second year this fall with new COVID-19 measures in place.
According to a release sent Tuesday, guests will be welcomed back Oct. 1. with an "online timed ticketing system" used to limit occupancy and promote social distancing. The new ticketing system assigns patrons a time slot to return for entry with a group of 4-6 people. Guests will be notified via text message when a time slot has arrived and haunt operators require everyone to remain in their cars or off property until that appointment. Temperatures will be taken prior to entry and masks are required.
"We have limited the number of people so only people with tickets for a specific time slot are on the property at any given time," the release stated. "The haunt is the only one to create an approved Covid Protocol Plan that was accepted, allowing them to continue scaring Las Vegas."
The haunts, located on 3 acres of the Meadows Mall parking lot, will be operated by volunteers outside the mall. This year, Asylum was rebuilt to include new rooms, new scares and "new fear," according to the release. During the attraction, actors will remain multiple feet away from guests and a hospital-grade disinfectant will be used to sanitize spaces.
STORYLINE
"It’s the tale of two families, met by chance, together by fate, bound by horror. In today’s attractions we forward 20 years from the original storyline to see what has transpired!! It seems things have gone wrong…very wrong!!"
WHAT
ASYLUM & HOTEL FEAR
WHERE
4400 Meadows Lane, between Valley View and Decatur just off the 95
TICKET INFO
Opening Weekend Special starts at just $20 per person at lasvegashaunts.com
Part of the proceeds are each ticket benefit the Paradise Ranch Foundation, a charity supporting individuals through mental crises via horse-assisted therapy.
