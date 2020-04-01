"Vegas at Home" series

X-Treme Brothers from the Vegas show "Extravaganza" perform in the "Vegas at Home" series

 CREDIT: Las Vegas Magazine

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas performers are taking to social media to provide you with some fun entertainment while you are at home in quarantine due to the coronavirus. 

Several Vegas Strip personalities like Divas’ Frank Marino and Top Chef Masters Alumni, Chef Rick Moonen, Human Nature and more have partnered with Greenspun Media Group for the "Vegas From Home" entertainment series, which can be viewed on Las Vegas Magazine's YouTube Channel here

Below are some of the episodes featured.

Episode 1: Jen Kramer, Magician at The Westgate Las Vegas

Episode 2: Australia’s Human Nature at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Episode 3: X-Treme Brothers, Extravaganza – The Vegas Spectacular at Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino

Episode 4: Chef Rick Moonen, Top Chef Masters Alumni at Mandalay Bay Resort Casino

Episode 5: Ryan Worley, Chippendales the Show at Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino

Episode 6: Jennifer Ramos, Sexxy at The Westgate Las Vegas

