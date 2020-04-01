LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas performers are taking to social media to provide you with some fun entertainment while you are at home in quarantine due to the coronavirus.
Several Vegas Strip personalities like Divas’ Frank Marino and Top Chef Masters Alumni, Chef Rick Moonen, Human Nature and more have partnered with Greenspun Media Group for the "Vegas From Home" entertainment series, which can be viewed on Las Vegas Magazine's YouTube Channel here.
Below are some of the episodes featured.
Episode 1: Jen Kramer, Magician at The Westgate Las Vegas
Episode 2: Australia’s Human Nature at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Episode 3: X-Treme Brothers, Extravaganza – The Vegas Spectacular at Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino
Episode 4: Chef Rick Moonen, Top Chef Masters Alumni at Mandalay Bay Resort Casino
Episode 5: Ryan Worley, Chippendales the Show at Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino
Episode 6: Jennifer Ramos, Sexxy at The Westgate Las Vegas
