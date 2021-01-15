LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The long-lasting impact of Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn on Las Vegas is not just the statues and memorials, but the culture of entertainment on the Strip.
Magic comedy duo Penn and Teller said without Siegfried and Roy, there would be no Penn and Teller. They said Siegfried and Roy paved the way for their brand of entertainment.
"Before Siegfried and Roy, although Vegas is the magic capital of the world, before Siegfried and Roy there were not full-time, full-length magic shows in Las Vegas," the duo said. "They worked hard business wise, artistically, to make that a thing."
Penn and Teller not only cite Siegfried and Roy as inspirations, but almost as heroes. They talked about their personal relationship they held with them as Vegas performers.
"I think sometimes Siegfried is underrated for how good of a magic thinker he was, when we saw them do the elephant vanish, I was amazed, I wont giveaway, a principle they scaled up, a brilliant use of it,"
Penn and Teller said although their act is much different in tone to the one Siegfried and Roy had, what makes both shows successful is the good relationship and partnership that shines on stage.
