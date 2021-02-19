LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As Las Vegas continues to fight COVID-19, local entertainers are excited to start performing again.
Tape Face is adding more seats to his show over at Harrah’s. The showroom upped its capacity to 100 seats due to Governor Sisolak’s easing of restrictions.
Tape Face got his fame from appearing on “America’s Got Talent” and his show will focus on the same character fans fell in love with.
Tickets are $66 and shows start nightly at 7:30 p.m., and dark Mondays and Tuesdays.
Vegas impressionist Gordie Brown is also returning to the stage. He will have new shows March 25-27 at the Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas.
For tickets, call: (702) 385-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.