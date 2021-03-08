LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While many people who lost their job during the pandemic are slowly getting back to work, that’s not the case for several industries, including DJs.
Luckily for well-known Las Vegas DJ Franzen, an online community of music lovers are keeping him busy. Twitch, an online livestreaming platform, has been a saving grace for Franzen.
“I was in the club every weekend for 25 years," said Franzen. “For it to come to a complete halt was life-changing.”
Named "Best Local DJ of All-Time" by Las Vegas Weekly, the celebrity DJ has been a prominent entertainment figure in Las Vegas nightlife for decades.
His pre-pandemic residency at Drai’s made the nightclub inside The Cromwell one of the premiere hot spots on the Las Vegas Strip.
But in 2020, like so many people, DJ Franzen found himself out of a job when properties on the Strip shutdown. However, his passion for music wouldn’t let him skip a beat.
“When the pandemic hit March 22, I’ll never forget, I was like, ‘alright, I’m just going to go ahead and start streaming,’” said Franzen.
That night, Franzen said he began figuring out how to connect with his audience virtually.
“I went on YouTube and just started seeing how people stream,” he said.
After spending a couple months researching Twitch, he started hosting online music parties, streaming R&B and hip-hop in hours-long sets for his fans stuck at home quarantine.
Franzen’s virtual shows have brought thousands of people from around the world to his chat room every night, for 300 nights straight.
“People from Australia, New Zealand, London, Japan,” said Franzen.
It’s more than just good music he’s giving his online community, “The Framily.” With close ties to superstars like Jay-Z and Drake, Franzen also showcases exclusive behind-the-scenes content and even steps outside of music.
“I talk about real life issues with the whole BLM thing and how a lot of Asians are getting hated on,” Franzen said.
Appreciative of what he brings to the virtual stage, his followers purchase online currency to show their gratitude and support. Their generosity has allowed Franzen to continue earning a living while doing what he loves.
“When you hear me say someone is giving a 100 bits, that someone giving a dollar. Or a thousand bits, that’s $10,” he said. “My community, they’re so generous.”
Turning lemons into lemonade, Franzen said he hopes his online success inspires others to think outside the box and create a way to keep the records spinning.
DJ Franzen can be seen spinning every night starting at 9 p.m. PT on Twitch.
He can also be found on Twitter and Instagram.
