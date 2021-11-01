LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If your children received more Halloween candy than they can handle, one Las Vegas dentist office wants to buy it back.
Smart Mouth Dental (6248 S Rainbow Blvd, Suite #110) is hosting a candy buy-back event on Monday, Nov. 1, from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.
The office said each child can earn $1.00 per pound, up to 5 pounds.
