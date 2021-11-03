LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas local and winner of FOX's "So You Think You Can Dance" is now showcasing his talent in the production, iLuminate.
Bailey "Bailrok" Munoz has joined the cast of iLuminate over at The STRAT.
He's playing the role of ‘Officer Bob,' one of three signature characters that take the audience on a journey through the production’s fictional “Club iLuminate.”
Munoz won season 16 of the hit FOX show "So You Think You Can Dance."
He's also performed with artists such as Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Gwen Stefani and Will smith.
iLuminate performs at 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and Mondays; 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased at tickets.thestrat.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.