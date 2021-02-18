LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas chef Shaun O’Neale is finally making his dream of opening his own restaurant a reality.
He recently announced he will be reopening “The Blind Pig” in Las Vegas. It’s located at 4515 Dean Martin Drive.
O’Neale said his team will give the venue a small facelift and will be revamping the menu. He will serve as executive chef and co-owner.
There has not been an opening date announced.
O’Neale is the season 7 champion of Master Chef.
