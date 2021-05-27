LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday announced that it will host its first concert on the field in June.
Held on Saturday, June 26, the concert will feature headliner British Rock Royalty, led by frontman Brody Dolyniuk. According to a news release, the band is best known for its cover songs from notable classic rock artists, including The Who, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Queen and Led Zeppelin – to name a few.
A custom stage will be setup near second base, the release notes.
Special guests, Femmes of Rock, a female electric rock string group, will kick off the show starting at 7 p.m. British Rock Royalty will take the stage starting at 8 p.m.
“The Ballpark was designed with flexibility in mind to ensure it can easily host a variety of non-baseball events and gatherings year-round,” stated Don Logan, president and COO, Las Vegas Aviators. “Concerts have always been top-of-mind. We are thrilled to host the first public concert at the Ballpark this summer.”
Tickets start at $19.95 per person and are on sale now at www.aviatorslv.com or www.thelvballpark.com/events. VIP packages are available.
