LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for something to do with the family? The Las Vegas Ballpark has announced that its popular "Flicks on the Field" movie nights are returning.
According to a news release, while a full movie schedule is still pending, guests are invited to kick off spring break with a special, outdoor and socially distanced showing of “Hop” on Friday, March 26 at 7p.m.
Organizers say you can grab your blankets and pillows and cozy up on the field with up to six people when you purchase your own personal pod or a six-seat pod in the mesh stadium seats (children 2 and under are included in the pod count).
While there are no outside food or beverages allowed in the venue, concessions will be open throughout the Ballpark.
Gates open at 6 p.m., with the film starting at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://fevo.me/3rWiALq
For a complete list of details, visit www.thelvballpark.com.
