LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Ballpark is once again hosting a "Flicks on the Field" movie night on Friday.
According to a news release, on Friday, May 28, the Ballpark will host a showing of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.”
The release notes that gates open at 6:00 p.m., with the film beginning at 7 p.m.
According to the Ballpark, all tickets are sold in pods of six for $54. Field seating is first-come, first-served and stadium seating is reserved as selected. Tickets can be purchased at https://fevo.me/2RgocCY.
