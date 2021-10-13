LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday will host the charity “Guns ‘N’ Hoses” baseball game.
According to a news release, a portion of event proceeds will benefit both the Las Vegas Firefighters Benefit Association and Law Enforcement Assistance Fund.
Featuring members of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, the friendly game at 1 p.m. Gates will open at 12 p.n.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Las Vegas Ballpark box office or through Ticketmaster.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.