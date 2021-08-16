LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- AREA15 has announced it will open an elevated bar experience this fall.
According to a news release, “RISE - An Elevated Bar Experience” will lift guests 131 feet into the sky to enjoy an extraordinary, 360-degree panoramic view of the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding areas, along with a beverage of their choice.
RISE, an approximate 7-minute ride, will be the first of its kind built in the United States. the release said.
The attraction will be located next to Art Island in front of AREA15.
According to organizers, the experience begins at Oasis, a full-service bar located at the base of the tower where guests can choose from a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy aboard the ride. "Visitors will then be strapped into their seat with their feet dangling in the air, before ascending to the summit with the Las Vegas skyline as their background."
RISE features a 16-seat gondola that rotates 360-degrees, AREA15 said.
The attraction is priced starting at $12 for children at least 42-inches tall and $18 for adults. Packages that include beverages begin at $26. Tickets will be on sale starting in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.