LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Santa is coming to town on a cruise this year!
Lake Las Vegas announced Wednesday that it will host Santa cruises this holiday season aboard its famed La Contessa Yacht.
According to a news release, guests can choose between two enchanting cruises that will set sail on a 90-minute voyage with live holiday music and festive drinks.
As part of the festivities, Lake Las Vegas says guests will have photo opportunities with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, a chance to explore the Christmas lights around the ship and enjoy hot cocoa and other seasonal beverages onboard. Guests will be accompanied by live holiday music and panoramic views of the lake throughout their adventure, the release notes.
The family friendly Santa Cruises will launch at noon on Dec. 11, 12, 18, and 19 and the adult-only Holiday Cruises will be available select days from Dec. 10-24 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Check-in for Lake Las Vegas holiday cruises will begin 30 minutes before all cruise experiences. The Yacht leaves promptly at the time booked for and will return 90 minutes after departure.
