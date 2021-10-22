LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those looking for a unique way to get in the Halloween spirit can do so on a cruise at Lake Las Vegas.
According to a news release, Lake Las Vegas is hosting two Halloween cruises this weekend and next weekend about the La Contessa Yacht.
As part of the Spooktacular Family Cruise, families can enjoy a 90-minute spooky cruise across the lake, featuring live music, goodie bags, photo-ops and candy. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Tickets for the Spooktacular Family Cruise are $29.99 and child tickets are just $12.99. Any kids under three years old can enjoy the cruise for free, the release notes.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click HERE.
In addition, in the evenings, the La Contesssa will transform into the "Ghost Ship," where the captain and crew might not be as alive as they appear, organizers say.
As part of the 21+ spooky cruise, Halloween enthusiasts can enjoy a 90-minute ride across the lake with costume contests, ghoulish cocktails available at the yacht’s two full bars and a live DJ.
The Ghost Ship cruises are available in the evenings beginning this weekend and every night from Wednesday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 31.
Tickets start at $24.99 per person and can be purchased by clicking HERE.
