LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lady Gaga will return to the Las Vegas Strip this October.
Beginning Oct. 14, the award-winning singer will play at Park MGM for nine "Jazz & Piano" performances.
"The shows will celebrate her forthcoming collaborative album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale," which debuts Oct. 1, according to a news release.
Presale starts Aug. 24 at 10 a.m., with regular sale beginning Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.
Visit GagaVegas.com for more information. Tickets start at $90.
According to a release, a limited amount of "on-state seating" will also be available.
