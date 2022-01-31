LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lady Gaga has added 9 more shows to her Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.
Gaga will perform her critically acclaimed LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO show on select dates beginning Thursday, April 14.
The shows celebrate Gaga's love of the Great American Songbook, in addition to her GRAMMY Award-nominated collaborative album with Tony Bennett, Love For Sale.
The follwing are Lady Gaga's scheduled performance dates for 2022.
- Thursday, April 14
- Saturday, April 16
- Sunday, April 17
- Thursday, April 21
- Saturday, April 23
- Sunday, April 24
- Thursday, April 28
- Saturday, April 30
- Sunday, May 1
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. PST. You can buy them online by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.